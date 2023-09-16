JI Emir urges govt to reconsider its agreements with IPPs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj-ul-Haq has urged the

government to reconsider its agreements with Independent Power Producers

(IPPs) and, if necessary, take the matter to the international court of

justice in the event of any hindrances.

Addressing the “National Energy Conference” in Islamabad on Saturday, he

also declared the JI’s intention to approach the Supreme Court to

challenge these costly agreements.

The JI organized the conference which was attended by power sector

experts, economists, and engineers. They highlighted challenges and

forwarded recommendations.

Haq emphasized the urgent need to complete the IP Gas Pipeline and

expressed disappointment over the government’s inability to resist

external pressures, particularly from the United States, which have

impeded the import of affordable fuel from neighboring countries.

He lamented that the government was seeking approval from the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) even to allow struggling consumers to

pay their hefty bills in installments, asserting that the nation’s

sovereignty had been compromised at the hands of international lending

agencies and foreign powers.

He criticized the former government for implementing power generation

projects solely for political gain, disregarding their cost implications

on the financially vulnerable. He questioned the rationale behind

choosing imported coal-based projects when domestic coal resources were

available, and why projects reliant on imported oil were constructed far

from the sea, incurring unnecessary transportation expenses.

Haq urged the government to shift its focus from sending high bills to

consumers towards addressing the billions lost due to line losses and

power theft. He pointed out that the ruling elite benefited from free

electricity, resulting in significant losses to the national treasury,

while the burden fell on the impoverished citizens.

Highlighting past administrations’ negligence, he condemned their

failure to invest in hydel electricity generation and other

cost-effective energy sources, such as wind energy, which could have

yielded thousands of megawatts. He called for accountability of the

influential figures behind the costly IPP projects, asserting that the

nation deserved transparency regarding the purposes and realities

surrounding these projects.

He underlined that people in the country are grappling with inflation,

unemployment, and poverty due to flawed policies adopted by previous

governments. The caretakers, he said, gave continuation to the former

policies instead of providing relief to the masses.