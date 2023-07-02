JI demands Swedish envoy’s expulsion over Holy Quran’s desecration

KARACHI, Jul 02 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador over desecration of the

Holy Quran in Sweden.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that

the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was condemnable and the

United Nations should take up the matter at once.

He said Muslims treated people of all religions with respect. “Islam

respects all other religions, no one can be forced into the religion,

there is nothing more for us than the Holy Word,” he added.

The JI leader said that the government should expel the ambassador of

Sweden, the West should know that the Holy Quran is a holy book. “Our

lives are here for our Prophet and the Quran, the West should not

insult, Jamaat-e-Islami condemns the Sweden incident,” he said.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that there were many obstacles in the general

sanitation system in the city on the occasion of Eid. The constitution

said that all the powers should be lied with the local governments.

He added that the provincial governments should transfer the powers to

the local governments.