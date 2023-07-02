JI demands Swedish envoy’s expulsion over Holy Quran’s desecration
KARACHI, Jul 02 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman
demanded the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador over desecration of the
Holy Quran in Sweden.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that
the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was condemnable and the
United Nations should take up the matter at once.
He said Muslims treated people of all religions with respect. “Islam
respects all other religions, no one can be forced into the religion,
there is nothing more for us than the Holy Word,” he added.
The JI leader said that the government should expel the ambassador of
Sweden, the West should know that the Holy Quran is a holy book. “Our
lives are here for our Prophet and the Quran, the West should not
insult, Jamaat-e-Islami condemns the Sweden incident,” he said.
Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that there were many obstacles in the general
sanitation system in the city on the occasion of Eid. The constitution
said that all the powers should be lied with the local governments.
He added that the provincial governments should transfer the powers to
the local governments.
