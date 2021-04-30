JI chief slams Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has appealed to the nation and religious scholars to remember Palestinians in their prayers in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“I appeal to Pakistani clerics to highlight Zionist brutalities against the innocent Palestinian Muslims in Friday sermons in mosques and create awareness among the people about the first Qibla of Islam,” he said.

Haq also condemned the Israeli forces for not allowing Palestinians to perform prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque. “The main entrance to Al-Aqsa Mosque has been closed for the past several days by Israeli occupying forces restricting the movement of Palestinians,” he said.

The JI chief expressed grave concern that one of the main gates of Masjid al Aqsa baab al amood, has been barrciated by the occupying Israeli forces thereby restricting access of Palestinians to Masjid al Aqsa.