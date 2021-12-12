Jeyhun Bayramov warns Armenia

BAKU: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commented on the recent tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

The minister told reporters that the only way to avoid tensions is to start the delimitation of borders.

According to Bayramov, Armenia has hindered it under various pretexts.

“Unfortunately, from time to time, Armenia commits provocations on the border. It is a very unpleasant situation. As a result of these provocations, people die. Armenia must understand that it will not achieve anything by resorting to such aggravations. It will have severe and painful consequences. Armenia should stop these actions,” the minister said.