JD Vance Iran to allow IAEA inspectors, talks to continue

Iran confirmed that a “brief discussion” on nuclear issues took place with the United States, though details remain limited

Centreline Report

BERN — US Vice President JD Vance announced on Monday that Iran has agreed to invite inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) back into the country, describing the decision as “great progress” in ongoing nuclear negotiations. Vance underscored that technical‑level discussions between Washington and Tehran will continue in the coming days, signaling cautious optimism about the trajectory of talks.

According to Iranian state media IRNA, the Iranian delegation engaged in an 18‑hour round of “intensive” negotiations with US officials before departing for Tehran. The report noted that a “brief discussion” on nuclear issues took place between the two sides, though Iranian officials offered few details about the substance of those exchanges. The delegation’s swift return to Tehran suggests that consultations with domestic leadership will be necessary before further steps are taken.

The announcement marks a notable development in efforts to resolve longstanding disputes over Iran’s nuclear program. The IAEA has repeatedly raised concerns about restricted access to Iranian facilities, and the return of inspectors would represent a tangible step toward transparency. For Washington, the move is seen as a confidence‑building measure that could lay the groundwork for more substantive agreements in the future.

Vance’s remarks in Bern emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum. “We view this as great progress, but we also recognize that much work remains,” he said, adding that technical experts from both countries will continue to meet to address unresolved issues. The vice president framed the talks as part of a broader diplomatic push to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the region.

Iran’s cautious language reflects its balancing act between domestic political pressures and international expectations. While acknowledging the discussions with the United States, Iranian officials stressed that the talks were limited in scope and that Tehran remains committed to defending its national interests. Analysts note that Iran’s willingness to allow IAEA inspectors back in could be aimed at easing international pressure while preserving leverage in negotiations.

The 18‑hour session in Bern underscores the intensity of the current diplomatic effort. Negotiators reportedly worked through the night, attempting to bridge differences on technical aspects of nuclear monitoring and compliance. Although no comprehensive agreement was announced, both sides signaled a willingness to keep channels open, a departure from previous rounds of talks that often ended in stalemate.

The broader context includes years of mistrust following the collapse of earlier nuclear accords and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. The latest discussions are viewed as an attempt to rebuild confidence incrementally, starting with technical cooperation before moving toward more politically sensitive issues. The IAEA’s role will be central, as its inspectors provide independent verification that commitments are being honored.

For now, the developments represent a cautious step forward rather than a breakthrough. The return of inspectors, if implemented, would mark the first significant concession by Iran in months. Whether this leads to a broader agreement remains uncertain, but both Washington and Tehran appear intent on keeping the diplomatic process alive.