JCSC chairman holds talks with Iranian president, defence chiefs

TEHRAN, JUL 02 (DNA) — Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Islamic Republic of Iran, called on Iranian President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati in Tehran.

An ISPR statement, released on Saturday, said matters of bilateral strategic interest and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were brought into discussion.

Both sides displayed the desire to initiate meaningful and long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries.

The JCSC chairman also had separate meetings with Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Defence Minister, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of General Staff, Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of Iranian Navy and Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, Commander of Air Force, Iran.

The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties. Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace and Friendship”.

The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism. Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman JCSC. =DNA

