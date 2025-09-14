Jazba-e-Khidmat’ initiative by Serena Hotels brings relief to flood affectees in Gilgit-Baltistan
ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: /DNA/ – As part of its nationwide support for flood-affected communities, Serena Hotels has launched a targeted relief initiative under its ‘Jazba-e-Khidmat’ program in the Gilgit-Baltistan region. This humanitarian effort is currently active across six severely impacted districts.
Demonstrating hands-on leadership and solidarity, Serena Hotels’ management and associates personally visited the flood-affected areas in all six districts to distribute essential food ration bags and hygiene kits. Their on-ground presence ensured that support reached 565 directly affected households in 24 remote villages, including Hurchos, Sino, Kayo, Bundo, Doghoro, Karpito Shigrikurd, Fapa Shigrikhurd, Gultari Coloney Burgay, Baragam Sadpara, Olding Koro,Karpito, Kondos Chugozong, Goursa, Haldi, Tali Das, Rawoshan, Thingi, Hakis Bala, Hakis Payean, Khalti, Faizabad Ishokmen, Dain Ishkomen, Chatorkhand and Asumbar.
“Jazba-e-Khidmat is more than just a relief effortit embodies our core values of compassion, service, and solidarity,” said the General Manager North. “At Serena Hotels, we are committed to standing by our communities and helping rebuild lives with dignity, trust and hope.”
The relief efforts is carried out in close coordination with local District Government Authorities, GBNDMA,AKAH and community stakeholders, ensuring timely and effective aid delivery to those most in need.
This initiative reflects Serena Hotels’ enduring commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and its broader vision of community development and sustainability. Beyond excellence in hospitality, Serena continues to invest in initiatives that bring lasting, positive change to the regions it serves.
