Jawad Sohrab briefs PM on completion of assigned tasks

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 /DNA/ – Special Assistant to PM Jawad Sohrab Malik on Saturday briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday about the completion of the tasks assigned to him. He reiterated his resolve to work under his leadership for the restoration of economy of Pakistan. The dedicated efforts by PM and his team are already bearing fruit and soon the economy would resume on top gear, he said. The SAPM specially thanked the PM on his remarkable role in acquiring the much awaited financial support for the cash-starved under-privileged masses at this critical juncture of our economic history. The multi-billion-dollar support and investment programmes through friendly countries would perform a pivotal role in giving our economy a much needed boost,” he continued. PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the briefing given by Jawad Sohrab and reposed confidence in his administrative competence.