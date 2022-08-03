Japan’s Parliamentary Vice-Minister meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, AUG 3 /DNA/ – The Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan,Honda Taro, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.



The Prime Minister underlined the importance attached by Pakistan to its long-standing ties with Japan and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen this valuable partnership in all aspects. Highlighting the cordial and cooperative bilateral relations, the Prime Minister appreciated the support provided by the Government of Japan for infrastructural and socio-economic development in Pakistan. He stressed that bilateral cooperation must be further expanded in trade, investment, IT, renewable energy and other related fields. Appreciating investments by the Japanese enterprises in Pakistan over the past many years, the Prime Minister assured that the Government would make all possible effort to help further scale up such investments. The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of high-level exchanges between the two countries.



The Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed sympathy and condolence over the human and material losses caused by floods in Pakistan. Reaffirming Japan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan, he thanked the Prime Minister for his personal efforts in deepening Pakistan-Japan cooperation. He conveyed Japan’s continued commitment to Pakistan in terms of enhanced trade, investment and socio-economic development. Vice Minister Honda also briefed the Prime Minister on the contribution of JICA in Pakistan, especially in areas of health, water, sanitation, and disaster relief.



The Prime Minister highlighted the dire situation in IIOJK and underscored the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace, security and prosperity in South Asia.