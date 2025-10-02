Japan’s next PM faces growing anti-immigration fears

WARABI, JAPAN, OCT 2 (AFP/APP/DNA):Turkish kebab restaurant worker Gur Sinan “loves” and feels welcome in Japan but anxiety is growing in a country with historically low levels of immigration, just as the ruling party picks a new leader.

“I want to stay here for a long time,” Sinan, 30, told AFP in Warabi, dotted with halal stores and shops with Chinese signs.

“I am studying Japanese. People are very nice here,” he said.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will elect a new head on Saturday, who will most likely become the next prime minister after Shigeru Ishiba decided to step down.

The two frontrunners, arch-nationalist Sanae Takaichi and the youthful Shinjiro Koizumi, are talking tough on foreigners.

Takaichi says Japan should “reconsider policies that allow in people with completely different cultures and backgrounds”.

According to Koizumi: “Illegal employment of foreigners and the worsening of public safety are leading to anxiety among local residents.”

Such alarmism from mainstream politicians is rare in a country that compared to other rich nations is safe and where people born abroad are just three percent of the population.

But life has become harder, with inflation squeezing incomes, and voters have been deserting the LDP, depriving it of a majority in both houses of parliament.

Fanning the concerns is the “Japanese-first” Sanseito party, which did well in recent elections and calls immigration a “silent invasion”.

It blames immigrants and tourists — Japan is seeing record numbers — for a host of ills from rising property prices to bad driving.

Many traditional voters of the LDP — which has governed almost non-stop for decades — are susceptible to such claims, said Sadafumi Kawato, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo.

“Coverage of foreigners with bad manners is often picked up by morning and daytime TV programmes, and it appeals to regular people,” he told AFP.

problems have not been found,” the group told AFP.

“Instead, the artificial theme of ‘foreigner problems’ is being brought to the forefront, seemingly diverting public attention toward it.”