Japanese envoy inaugurates Tine Girls Model Primary School in Tarnol

ISLAMABAD, OCT 21 /DNA/ – Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, inaugurated the school under the project for the construction of the Tine Girls Model Primary School in Tarnol, District Islamabad. The project was implemented by Community Services Programme (CSP), a non-governmental organization dedicated to uplifting vulnerable and marginalized communities across Pakistan through education, healthcare, clean water, and women’s empowerment.

The Government of Japan, through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, provided financial assistance of 44,025 USD to this project. The inauguration ceremony was attended by officials of the Embassy of Japan, representatives of CSP, teachers, students, parents, and community members.

CSP has successfully completed the construction of the school, which includes eight classrooms and other essential school facilities such as a principal’s office, washrooms, a leveled playground and 250 student chairs. CSP contributed additional resources to install a solar power system, an underground water storage tank with an electric water cooler, and an interactive Smart Board for digital learning.

This project responds to the urgent need for access to quality education for girls in Tarnol, where young girls face barriers to education. The newly constructed school provides new opportunities for learning, and a safe, comfortable and modern learning environment for 240 enrolled students, with the capacity to accommodate up to 250 young learners.

In his address at the ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated CSP on the successful completion of the project despite challenging weather conditions. He stressed that education is not only a fundamental human right and a core pillar of human security, but also a foundation for a better and more prosperous society, and that girls’ education in particular is vital for Pakistan’s future. This is the reason why education remains a key priority of Japan’s development cooperation in Pakistan.

Ambassador Akamatsu emphasized Japan’s commitment to continuing its support for the sustainable development of Pakistan and expressed hope that this school would stand as a lasting symbol of the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan.