Japanese envoy extends condolence to Pakistan on train accident
ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 (DNA) – MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic train accident in the district of Ghotki, Sindh, leaving scores of people dead and injured.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the government, the people of Pakistan, and the families of those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic train accident. Please accept our deepest condolences, and we wish for a quick recovery of the injured”, said the Ambassador.
The Ambassador prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and wished for the bereaving families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and equanimity.=DNA
==========
Related News
NEPRA notifies 44 paisa per unit reduction for April
ISLAMABAD, JUN 07 (DNA) – National Electric Power Regulatory (NEPRA) has approved 44 paisa perRead More
How can 2017 census be approved without addressing Sindh’s concerns: Sherry
ISLAMABAD, JUN 7 (DNA) – Rejecting the cabinet’s decision to approve the 2017 census, PPPRead More
Comments are Closed