Japanese companies urged to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUN 8 /DNA/ – The delegation of Japanese Association of Commerce & Industry led by Ambassador of Japan in Pakistan Mitsuhiro WADA visited Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Ministry of IT & Telecom Mohsin Mushtaq welcomed the Japanese delegation, and during the meeting matters of mutual interests and related to investment in IT and telecome sector of Pakistan were discussed. The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of IT and Telecom sector between the two countries.

Additional Secretary (Incharge) Mohsin Mushtaq said that Pakistan and Japan can benefit from each other’s experiences in the field of IT and Telecommunication. He urged the Japanese companies to invest in IT and Telecom sector of Pakistan as the country has conducive atmosphere for investment.

Additional Secretary, MOITT Aisha Humera Moriani, Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam , Member International Coordination (IC) Ajmal Anwar Awan, Member Legal Babar Sohail and DG IC Syed Jawwad Ali Sherazi attended the meeting.