Japanese city proposes 2-hour daily smartphone limit to tackle health concerns

TOKYO, AUG 22: A city in central Japan has proposed an ordinance urging residents to limit daily smartphone use to two hours outside of work or school in a bid to curb mental and physical health issues linked to excessive screen time.

The draft ordinance in Toyoake City carries no penalties and is not legally binding. Mayor Masafumi Koki said Friday the measure seeks “to prevent excessive use of devices causing physical and mental health issues, including sleep problems.”

Under the plan, primary school children would be asked to avoid smartphones after 9 pm., while secondary school pupils and older would be advised to stop usage after 10 pm.

The proposal sparked criticism online, with many calling the two-hour cap unrealistic. “I understand their intention, but the two-hour limit is impossible,” one user wrote on X. Another commented that screen habits should be left to families to decide.

The backlash prompted the mayor to clarify that the guidelines are voluntary and “acknowledge smartphones are useful and indispensable in daily life.” The city council will consider the ordinance next week, and if approved, it would take effect in October.

Japan has attempted similar restrictions before. In 2020, the western Kagawa region introduced guidelines recommending children limit gaming to one hour on weekdays and 90 minutes during holidays, while also setting nighttime curfews for smartphone use.

A March survey by the Children and Families Agency found that Japanese youth spend slightly more than five hours a day online on weekdays.