Japan, UNICEF reaffirm decades-long partnership to deliver results for children in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – The Government of Japan and UNICEF reaffirmed their long-standing partnership, highlighting decades of collaboration to protect children’s rights in Pakistan.

Japan is one of UNICEF’s longest standing and largest global partners. In Pakistan, this enduring partnership has supported children and families across health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, and child protection. Together, Japan and UNICEF have responded to major emergencies, Pakistan’s ongoing polio eradication efforts, while continuing to invest in stronger systems that improve children’s lives. Following the 2022 floods, Japan contributed US$6.48 million to support UNICEF’s emergency response in some of the hardest-hit communities in Sindh and Balochistan enabling vulnerable children and families to access safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services, healthcare, and nutrition support, helping communities recover and better respond to future shocks.

“Japan and UNICEF have walked a long road together. Ours is one of the most enduring partnerships in international development cooperation, built over decades on a shared belief that every child, no matter where they are born or what circumstances they are born into, deserves a fair chance at a healthy, safe, and dignified life. Japan’s foreign policy is guided by the deep conviction that human development, especially the wellbeing of children, is the true measure of progress,” said H.E. Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan.

H.E Ambassador Akamatsu also underscored Japan’s longstanding commitment to eradicating polio through support to vaccination campaigns that have reached millions of children in some of the most remote and difficult-to-access corners of this country.

“Japan has been a steadfast partner for children in Pakistan for decades. From responding to emergencies to strengthening essential services and supporting long-term development, Japan’s commitment has helped millions of children survive, recover and thrive. Together, we are not only meeting the urgent needs of today but also helping build stronger, more resilient systems that give every child the opportunity to survive and thrive in the future,” said Sharmeela Rasool, Acting UNICEF Representative in Pakistan.

Japan’s continued investment ensures that essential services for children continue during and after emergencies, meeting urgent humanitarian needs while supporting sustainable recovery and stronger systems that benefit children and families for years to come.