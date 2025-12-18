Japan, UNDP launch $3.5 million project for Pakistan’s merged districts

ISLAMABAD, DEC 18 /DNA/ – The Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), have launched a new initiative titled “The Project for Development of Public Service Infrastructure in the Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” to strengthen local governance and improve access to essential public services in KP’s Merged Districts. Implemented under UNDP’s Merged Areas Governance Programme (MAGP), the partnership was formalized through a signing ceremony in Islamabad.

Following their merger with KP in 2018, the Merged Districts are undergoing a critical transition toward decentralized governance and localized service delivery. While notable progress has been made, newly established local systems continue to cope with the adjustments required by the merger, needing support to strengthen administrative mechanisms, improve civil response and expand access to basic public services. This project aims to address these gaps by strengthening the institutional capacity of the first-ever elected Tehsil Local Governments (TLGs) to deliver essential public services and promote community-responsive governance.

With a contribution of 518 million Japanese Yen (approximately US$3.5 million), the project will support 19 TLGs across eight Merged Districts to deliver essential services through small-scale infrastructure schemes, directly benefiting approximately 18,000 people and indirectly reaching an estimated 500,000 community members. Working closely with local administrations, the initiative will help identify and implement community-driven projects based on local needs, strengthening coordination, accountability, and community engagement.

The signing ceremony brought together senior representatives from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Government of KP, the Embassy of Japan, JICA, and UNDP, reflecting a shared commitment to improving service delivery and local governance in a region with historically limited exposure to formal administrative systems.

Addressing the ceremony, H.E. Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said: “We see that the merged areas are the one of the most challenging, yet a very key entry point that will bring sustainable peace and development to the province as well as the country of Pakistan. This project will not only support the

recovery of essential community infrastructure and local service delivery, but also foster inclusive and participatory local governance to ensure the whole of society approach toward the outcomes.”

Mr. NAKATSU Masaaki, Senior Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, added: “As the JICA’s technical cooperation project for TLGs (2022-2026) has formulated Tehsil Development Plans through a participatory approach, this new project – collaboration between UNDP and JICA, will play a crucial role in implementing these Plans and responding to the needs of local communities. We are confident that this project is not merely about implementing infrastructural schemes, but also about promoting mutual trust between local governments and communities, thereby strengthening the foundation for sustainable development in the region.”

The initiative builds on the JICA’s technical cooperation project for Strengthening Capacity of Local Government Officers in Newly Merged Districts in KP, which identified locally prioritized schemes through participatory approach.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Mahmood Khan, Joint Secretary (UN), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Government of Pakistan, highlighted: “The Merged Districts present both complex challenges and opportunities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. By strengthening local governments for improved service delivery, this project supports our vision of sustainable development, unlocking the potential of local communities as key drivers for achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Dr. Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Chief International Development Section, Planning & Development Department, Government of KP, remarked: “We whole-heartedly welcome the support of Government of Japan and UNDP – two of our most steadfast partners in the Merged District’s development journey, and are confident that together we can make tangible progress in improving service delivery, local institutions, and public trust in the region.”

Aligned with UNDP’s five-year strategy for inclusive and accountable governance in Pakistan, the project also supports provincial and federal governments’ development plans for the Merged Districts, including the Tribal Decade Strategy and Accelerated Implementation Programmes I & II.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative for UNDP Pakistan, said: “This is our commitment in action: to deliver services to communities that need them most, strengthen institutions that endure, and rebuild trust where it matters most. With the support of the Government of Japan and JICA and working closely with the Government, we are translating this commitment into concrete plans and steady progress that delivers tangible change for the people of the Merged Districts.”