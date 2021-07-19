Japan to Implement 7 New Japanese Technical Cooperation Programs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 19 /DNA/: The Government of Japan has decided to implement 7 new Japanese technical cooperation programs in Pakistan to cater the social needs and assist capacity building for growing industries at the federal and provincial level.

Including these 7 programs, the Japanese Government will implement a total of 25 technical cooperation programs in Pakistan in fiscal year 2021.

The new Japanese technical cooperation programs, starting in fiscal year 2021, include the projects and dispatch of experts for improvement in health, education, agriculture, gender and information technology sectors and would be implemented by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) over the period of around three years.

The programs cover areas such as (1) strengthening care for mothers, newborn and child health in KP, (2) dispatching Education Policy Advisor to Sindh, (3) strengthening of community engagement and educational practices for better retention in Sindh, (4) providing technical support for livestock genetic improvement in Sindh, (5) coaching trout farming technology in KP, (6) promoting survivor-centered approach in gender-based violence in Punjab and (7) dispatching Technical Advisor for ICT industry development in Pakistan.

For the effective implementation of these programs, JICA, besides dispatching of Japanese experts for capacity building of counterpart organizations, would conduct online trainings to share Japanese expertise and experience under the restrictions on overseas travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, citing his optimism on the new Japanese technical cooperation programs, stated that these programs with their successful implementation would greatly benefit the Government and the people of Pakistan at the federal and provincial level.

“Capacity building in health, education, agriculture, gender and ICT sectors are some of the priority areas for Japanese assistance in Pakistan”, said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador hoped that these projects would contribute towards the bright future of Pakistan and further strengthening of Japan-Pakistan relations.