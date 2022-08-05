Japan remains open to dialogue with China -Japan FM
TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Friday that Japan remains open to dialogue with China as keeping communications intact is all the more important when ties are strained.
Hayashi’s comment to reporters came after China on Thursday canceled a meeting between Hayashi and his Chinese counterpart, set to take place on the sidelines of an ASEAN meeting in Cambodia, due to its displeasure with a G7 statement urging Beijing to resolve the tension over Taiwan peacefully.
« Social media campaign over army chopper crash unacceptable: ISPR (Previous News)
Related News
UAE President phones army chief, condoles over chopper crash
RAWALPINDI, AUG 5 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) receivedRead More
Pakistan makes strong demarche to India on worsening situation in IIOJK
ISLAMABAD, Aug 5: Pakistan on Friday made a strong demarche to India on the worseningRead More
Comments are Closed