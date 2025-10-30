Japan-Pakistan ties to grow further, says Ambassador

Embassy of Japan Celebrates 71st Anniversary of Japan Self-Defense Forces Day

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30: The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan hosted a grand reception to commemorate the 71st Anniversary of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day, celebrating the establishment and contributions of Japan’s defense forces to peace, stability, and humanitarian assistance worldwide.

H.E. Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, welcomed guests at the event, while Colonel ABE Kazuo, Defense Attaché, represented the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Federal Minister for Defense of Pakistan, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event began with the national anthems of Japan and Pakistan, followed by the traditional cake-cutting ceremony led by the ambassador and the defense minister.

The reception brought together a distinguished gathering of military officers, parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives from various sectors of society, underscoring the enduring friendship and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan.

In his address, Ambassador Akamatsu extended heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the recent summer floods in Pakistan. He reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in disaster management, recovery, and resilience-building, emphasizing Japan’s own long-standing experience in coping with natural disasters.

Recalling past and ongoing areas of cooperation between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Pakistan Armed Forces, the ambassador highlighted Japan’s humanitarian airlift operations during Pakistan’s 2010 floods, as well as joint efforts with the Pakistan Army in relief activities following the Turkiye earthquake. He also noted active engagements in 2025, including the participation of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS MURASAME in the multinational naval exercise AMAN 25, hosted by the Pakistan Navy.

Ambassador Akamatsu further mentioned that a delegation of officers from Pakistan’s National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) visited Japan earlier this year, contributing to growing professional exchanges between the two countries’ defense institutions. He announced that Japan-Pakistan Military-to-Military Consultations are scheduled for December, which are expected to further enhance defense dialogue and practical cooperation.

Reflecting on the global significance of 2025, which marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, Ambassador Akamatsu underscored Japan’s enduring commitment to peace, disarmament, and non-proliferation. As the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings, he said, Japan continues to advocate for a “world without nuclear weapons.” He expressed hope that both Japan and Pakistan would continue to take meaningful steps toward promoting global nuclear disarmament and peaceful coexistence.

The ambassador also conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan’s active participation in the Osaka–Kansai Expo 2025, commending the Pakistan Pavilion’s creative exhibit titled “A Universe in a Grain of Salt.” He noted that the display had drawn more than 1.5 million visitors, reflecting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and creative potential.

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Akamatsu expressed optimism that under the leadership of Japan’s newly elected first female Prime Minister, H.E. Ms. Takaichi Sanae, the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan will continue to grow stronger, guided by mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.

The Japan Self-Defense Forces Day marks the establishment of the Japan Defense Agency and JSDF on July 1, 1954. The observance has since been celebrated on November 1, in recognition of the JSDF’s critical role in disaster relief and humanitarian operations in Japan and abroad.