‘Japan, Pakistan ties to be further strengthened’

The Ambassador of Japan hosts a reception to celebrate the 62nd Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Japan WADA Mitsuhiro has said as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, our relationship will be strengthened together with all the Pakistani friends including “Derena Dost / Long-time Friends”. He added, the Embassy underscores sincere efforts from both sides in order to further strengthen this friendship.

The ambassador said, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Embassy could not host the reception for the last year which is usually an annual feature to mark the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor.

The ambassador expressed these views during a reception he hosted to celebrate the 62nd Birthday of His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito. The reception was attended by the Ministers such as (the chief guest) Syed Fakhar Imam, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Mr.Farrukh Habib, Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Parliamentarians, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sector.

Ambassador WADA together with the distinguished guests cut a cake to mark the His Majesty the Emperor’s Birthday, which is on February 23rd.

Since his accession to the throne on 1st May 2019 as the 126th Emperor of Japan, His Majesty the Emperor Naruhito stands as the symbol of Japan and the unity of the people. His Majesty and the Imperial Family also facilitate the good relations with foreign countries including Pakistan.