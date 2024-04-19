Japan, Pakistan emphasize mutual benefits in key sectors
ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Director General (Asian Affairs Department) of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui @AmbImranS, this afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They discussed bilateral relations including collaboration in trade, investment, education, culture, defence and manpower export.
They also stressed the need to further enhance bilateral dialogue and engagement to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship.
« Tehran plays down reported Israeli attacks (Previous News)
Related News
Japan, Pakistan emphasize mutual benefits in key sectors
ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Director General (Asian Affairs Department) of the Japanese Ministry ofRead More
PM commends UAE’s leadership response to recent rains in telephone call with President Mohamed bin Zayed
ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephoneRead More
Comments are Closed