Japan, Pakistan emphasize mutual benefits in key sectors

ISLAMABAD, APR 19 /DNA/ – Director General (Asian Affairs Department) of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui @AmbImranS, this afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed bilateral relations including collaboration in trade, investment, education, culture, defence and manpower export.

They also stressed the need to further enhance bilateral dialogue and engagement to further strengthen the mutually beneficial relationship.

