Japan lauds Nationwide Immunisation Campaign for a polio-free Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, MAR 30 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, appreciated the start of the Nationwide Immunisation Campaign for a polio-free Pakistan, which started yesterday and will continue until April 2. Ambassador MATSUDA hopes that the campaign will be implemented successfully and it will lead to a polio-free Pakistan in the near future.

He paid tribute to the polio workers and hopes that the polio workers will be safe from COVID-19 amid the growing third wave in Pakistan.

Japan has been supporting Pakistan in its effort to eradicate polio from Pakistan with a cumulative amount of $229 million since 1996.

Ambassador MATSUDA said, “Japan has been cooperating with Pakistan in collaboration with international organizations to eradicate polio from Pakistan as one of the most important areas of Japanese cooperation and will continue helping Pakistan in the future.”