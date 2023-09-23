Japan honors Ghazala Irfan, President of PJCA Lahore, with imperial decoration

ISLAMABAD: 23 Sept: /DNA/ – The Government of Japan has conferred the prestigious award “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays” to Dr. Ghazala Irfan, President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Lahore in recognition of her significant contribution towards strengthening friendship, cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan. The Order of the Rising Sun is awarded by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan to individuals, both Japanese and foreign in recognition of long time dedication.

WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan on behalf of the Government of Japan conferred the decoration to Dr. Ghazala Irfan at the ceremony in Lahore on September 23rd in recognition of her decade long dedications. The ceremony was attended by the family, relatives, friends and colleagues of Dr. Ghazala.

As a President of Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association Lahore, Dr. Ghazala has worked enthusiastically with full dedication to promote Japan-Pakistan cultural relations for several decades especially by playing an essential role in introducing charms of Japanese culture by organizing and supporting a various cultural events in Lahore. The Government of Japan greatly values her dedications in this regard.

While speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador WADA congratulated Dr. Ghazala for receiving this prestigious imperial decoration which is an acknowledgement of her dedicated efforts for the promotion of Japan-Pakistan friendly relations especially in the field of art and culture. “People-to-people interaction is always the basis of our bilateral relations and with generous corporation by Dr. Ghazala, this has been possible here in Laohre” said Ambassador WADA.

The Ambassador also said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, both countries have enjoyed strong relations of friendship and goodwill. When we celebrated the 70th diplomatic anniversary last year and even the 65th anniversary back in 2017, Dr. Ghazala has been very enthusiastic to take part in our celebration together with Lahori friends. The Ambassador wished Dr. Ghazala all the success in her future endeavors and hoped that she will continue to promote the cultural relations between Japan and Pakistan.

On receiving the award, Dr. Ghazala expressed her gratitude to the Government of Japan and the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad for honoring her dedications by holding thespecial conferral ceremony in Lahore.

Governor Punjab was also present. He said the award to Dr. Ghazala Irfan is a great Honor for her and Pakistan. He said Pakistan Japan cultural ties and friendship between the two countries is getting stronger with the passage of time. Japan is a great friend of Pakistan and economic partner.