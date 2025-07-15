Japan grants 379 million yen for Pakistan education program

ISLAMABAD, JUL 15 /DNA/ – The Government of Japan has extended grant aid worth approximately 379 million Japanese Yen for the implementation of the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) FY 2025 Program in Pakistan.

A formal signing ceremony was held in Islamabad, where Notes Verbale were signed and exchanged between H.E. Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, and Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Government of Pakistan. Additionally, a Grant Agreement outlining the implementation details of the project for fiscal year 2025 was signed between Mr. Naoaki MIYATA, Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Pakistan, and Mr. MiranMohiyuddin Soomro, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affaris.

The JDS Program is part of Japan’s commitment to strengthen the administrative capacities of the Government of Pakistan which was initiated in 2018. The program offers highly capable Pakistani government officers the opportunity to pursue Master’s and Ph.D. degrees at leading Japanese universities. These officers are selected from those involved in planning and implementing social and economic development policies.

Throughthe JDS Program JICA has so far sent over hundred government officers to Japan, out of which nearly 70 scholars have successfully completed their studies and returned to Pakistan, contributing their enhanced knowledge and skills to the country’s development. The focus areas of study under this program include public administration and finance (Disciplines of Public Policy and Development Studies), Industrial Promotion and Investment Climate, Energy Policy and Response to Climate Change and Agribusiness and Food Security.

On this occasion, Ambassador AKAMATSU stated: “The Government of Japan fully understands the importance of social and human capital development in Pakistan and believes among the key enablers is a responsive and accountable public administration. Building the capacity of young outstanding civil servants in various technical areas is thus imperative in strengthening public administration that can effectively address the multi-dimensional development challenges in this country.”

Mr. Naoaki MIYATA, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office, added: “This program will make a significant contribution to human resource development in Pakistan. JDS fellows will acquire advanced knowledge and skills which will enhance their capacities in policy planning and implementation. We believe these individuals will play pivotal leadership roles within the Government of Pakistan, contributing to national development and the well-being of the people. Moreover, the JDS Program is a testament to the enduring partnership and friendship between Japan and Pakistan.”=DNA