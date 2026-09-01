Japan grants $142,500 for TB Screening in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, SEP 1 /DNA/ – The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, has decided to provide grant assistance of 21 million Yen (approximately USD 142,500) to the Dopasi Foundation for a project to procure equipment and a vehicle for tuberculosis screening in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Chakwal.

The grant contract was signed between His Excellency Mr. AKAMATSU Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the representative of the Dopasi Foundation at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad on September 1st, 2026. The project, titled “The Project for the Procurement of Equipment and Vehicle for Tuberculosis Screening in Two Districts of Punjab Province and Islamabad City” aims to improve access to early diagnosis and basic health services for vulnerable communities.

The Dopasi Foundation is a dedicated humanitarian organization in Pakistan with more than 200 staff members. Over the years, the foundation has worked to address the needs of underprivileged communities and has steadily expanded its healthcare initiatives across the country.

Through this grant, the Dopasi Foundation will deploy a fully equipped Mobile Health Unit in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and District Chakwal. This unit will provide digital chest radiography, TB screening, family planning counseling, and basic health checks to marginalized populations, including daily wage earners, women and families who face barriers to accessing healthcare.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation, in collaboration with Fujifilm, has also contributed to the project by supporting the development of a specially equipped Land Cruiser with a compact X-ray system and AI technology for TB screening, as well as a local maintenance system for its sustainable operation. Toyota Tsusho and Fujifilm will also support technical training to ensure the effective and sustainable use of the equipment.

The project is expected to provide high-quality medical screening to 20,000 individuals annually, reducing the impact of communicable diseases and barriers to healthcare access on local households. It will also enhance the long-term socio-economic resilience of vulnerable families by helping prevent catastrophic health expenditures and saving lives through early diagnosis.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador AKAMATSU stated that human security begins with protecting every individual life, a fundamental principle of Japan’s development cooperation. He emphasized that ensuring access to early diagnosis and basic health services is directly linked to saving lives and lifting families out of vulnerability.

As a steadfast friend of Pakistan, the Government of Japan will continue to support capable local NGOs through grant assistance to advance human security in Pakistan. It is hoped that this project will further strengthen the long-standing friendship between Japan and Pakistan.