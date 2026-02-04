Japan grant boosts artefact preservation at Punjab’s Taxila Museum

ISLAMABAD, FEB 4 /DNA/ – The Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has successfully completed the provision of exhibition and conservation equipment to the Taxila Museum under the Grant Assistance project titled “Improvement of Equipment for Exhibition and Conservation of the Taxila Museum.” The assistance, amounting to 48.8 million Japanese Yen, reflects Japan’s continued commitment to the preservation of cultural heritage in Pakistan.

On this occasion, Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi underscored the historical and spiritual importance of Taxila as the centre of Gandhara civilization and highlighted its close cultural connection with Japan. He expressed hope that this initiative will open doors for further collaboration, including archaeological projects, and emphasised that Japan would like to continue efforts in line with the vision of Dr. Satoshi Naiki, a professor at Aichi Prefectural University and an expert on Gandhara civilization, to revive archaeological missions in Pakistan to discover, preserve, and promote Gandhara heritage.

On behalf of Mr. Zaheer, Director General of Archaeology, Government of Punjab, Mr. Maqsood Ahmed Malik Chief Conservationist Punjab Archaeology, conveyed sincere appreciation to the Government of Japan and JICA for their generous assistance. He stated that the newly provided equipment will enhance the museum’s capacity for modern exhibition, scientific conservation, and long-term preservation of valuable artefacts, while also supporting academic research and public education.

Mr. Miyata, Chief of JICA Pakistan Office, emphasized that museums play a vital role in preserving cultural heritage and promoting mutual understanding among nations. He expressed confidence that the project will contribute to improved conservation standards, cultural tourism, and sustainable heritage management.

The handover ceremony reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between Japan and Pakistan and their shared commitment to promoting cultural cooperation, heritage conservation, and people-to-people exchange.