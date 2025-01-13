Japan funded two electricity projects inaugurated in Mandi Bahauddin

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 /DNA/ – Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Monday, 13th January 2025, inaugurated two projects for installation of electricity facilities in District Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab being managed by Hana Development Council, a non-governmental organization, working to improve health and infrastructure in the region, aim to uplift the quality of life in rural community, especially in Mandi Bahauddin. The Government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, had provided financial assistance of 92,307USD under two projects. The grant of42,818 USD was allocated in 2019 for provision ofsustainable electricity facility to eight(8) communities, and 49,489 USDgrantedin 2022 to connect additional seven(7)communities in Mandi Bahauddin.The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Japanese Embassy officials, NGO Board Members and community leaders.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hana Development Council has received Japanese grant assistance three times to date, implementing projects in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy and has been working for more than twenty years to empower the people in vulnerable areas in Pakistan.

The grant of92,307 USD provided by the Government of Japan is utilized to improve the living environment ofpeople in region, creating new opportunities and stimulate economic growth by ensuring access to modern energy services.

His Excellency, Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated Ms. HameedaWaheeduddin, a Member of Punjab Assembly, President of the NGO, for successful completion of these important projects. Mr. Akamatsu emphasised the impact of these initiatives that fifteen communities have now access to the sustainable electricity, these projects have brought a real difference to the daily lives of thousands of people. It is not just about installing power lines and electrical grids. It is about empowering communities and improving lives.He also stressed thatthe Government of Japan would continue to support the people of Pakistan, to improve their living standards and represented his sincere wish that this project would certainly strengthen the existing relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.