Japan donates 166 books to COMSATS Abbottabad under cultural project

ISLAMABAD, JUL 8 /DNA/ – The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, in collaboration with the Nippon Foundation, has donated a collection of 166 books related to Japan to the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Abbottabad Campus as a part of the “Read Japan Project”aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of Japan’s rich culture, politics and economics through books.

AKAMATSU Shuichi, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of the Nippon Foundation, presented the books to Prof. Dr. Shahid Khattak, Director, COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus at a ceremony held on Tuesday July8 at thecampus premises. The 166 carefully selected books in English language cover a diverse array of topics related to Japan such as history, politics,economy, security, philosophy, literature, art and culture.

H.E. Ambassador AKAMATSU while speaking on the occasion,extended his congratulationsto the students and teachers for receiving this valuable gift from the Nippon Foundation.He expressed the hope that these books will serve as a valuable resource for students, faculty, researchers and intellectuals in their academic pursuits by inspiring new ideas, deepening knowledge, and sparking their interest in exploring Japan further.

“The gift of books from the Nippon Foundation today are in fact the bridges of knowledge and friendship between Japan and Pakistan”, said the Ambassador.

The Ambassador, while appreciating the role played by COMSATS University in the academic development of Pakistani youth stated that Japan and the COMSATS University are a valued partner in these endeavors through educational and cultural exchanges.

In his remarks, Prof. Dr. Shahid Khattak, Director, COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus expressed his sincere gratitude tothe NipponFoundation and the Embassy of Japan for their generous gift of books, and hoped that the students will use this opportunity to learn about Japan that will pave the way for further strengtheningthe Japan-Pakistan relations.The deans attended the donation ceremony and expressed the importance they place on this event and on strengthening relations with Japan.

The“READ JAPAN PROJECT” was initiated by the Nippon Foundation in 2008 to promote the understanding of Japan through the donation of Japan related books in English to universities and libraries around the world.