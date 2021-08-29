Sunday, August 29, 2021
Japan detects more Moderna vaccine contamination

| August 29, 2021

Tokyo, Aug 29 :Japan’s Okinawa region suspended the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday after another contamination was spotted, the local government said.

It comes a day after the Japanese health ministry said it was investigating the death of two men who received shots from tainted Moderna batches — though the cause of their death is unknown.

The Okinawa prefecture, in southern Japan, said Sunday’s vaccination programme was partially postponed.

“We are suspending the use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines as foreign substances were spotted in some of them,” it said in a statement.

