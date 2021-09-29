The Government of Japan Confers “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette” upon Syed Feroz Alam Shah, for promoting Japan-Pakistan Economic Relations

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 29 (DNA) – The Government of Japan has conferred the 2021 Spring Imperial Decoration, “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette” upon Mr. Syed Feroz Alam Shah, Honorary Technical Advisor, Federal Board of Investment (BoI) and Director of National Engineering Corporation (NEC), in recognition of his dedicated contributions to promoting economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of the Government of Japan on September 29 conferred the imperial decoration “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette” upon Mr. Syed Feroz Alam Shah. The conferral ceremony was held at his official residence with limited participants, while taking infection prevention measures against COVID-19.

Mr. Syed Feroz Alam Shah has worked as Honorary Technical Advisor at the Federal Board of Investment (BoI) since 2010, supporting business ties between Japan and Pakistan, whilst simultaneously working as a director in the private sector. In terms of facilitation of new entrants to the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Pakistan, he dedicated to assisting entry of business in the Pakistani market. He additionally dealt with the complicated application process, cooperating with the Pakistani Government. Likewise, after formal introduction into the market, he contributed to working for the coordination of amendments to the SEZ Act to be more coherence with actual business activities.

Apart from his work furthering bilateral business ties, he has established “Pak-Japan Friendship Society (PJFS)” in 2000 in Balochistan with his brother, and been fulfilling a major role as the president from 2018. He has also contributed to establish “Pak-Japan Culture Centre in Quetta” which promote cultural exchange through introducing Japanese Movies, Japanese Marshal arts “Karate” and Flower arrangement etc. His activities is not just focusing on not only strengthening Economic ties but also cultural understanding between two countries.

Ambassador MATSUDA, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated Mr. Shah on receiving this prestigious imperial decoration by the Government of Japan and hoped to develop closer cooperative ties between two countries along with Mr. Shah.

The Ambassador expressed his sincere hope that this contribution will further promote and strengthen economic relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan as well as people-to-people contacts between the two friendly nations.