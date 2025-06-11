Japan CG plants tree sapling and addressed Officers of the 43rd MCMC

By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: The Consul General Japan H.E Hattori Masaru on Wednesday visited the National Institute of Public Administration, (NIPA).

The Consul General of Japan, while addressing the officers of the 43rd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) highlighted that Japan-Pakistan relations are getting stronger.

The Consul General of Japan Hattori Masaru in a presentation and discussions to the Officers of 43rd MCMC here at NIPA, said that the bilateral relations by education, culture and technology exchanges are vital.

Consul General expressed his pleasure to participate in NIPA session over talk to civil services Officers and their training capabilities by the administration authority.

He also discussed the pre and post war development of overall Japan technology and advancements of cultural activities after world war II.

He said the Nation has continued to fight various challenges for the years in different sectors, Japan’s internal policies and industrial skilled workforce mechanism in manufacturing and technology was a difficult task to the concerned ministries, Consul General said.

Regarding, foreign capital policy and Business globalisation Japan improved in international competence told H.E Hattori Masaru in the presentation.

Earlier, Director General NIPA Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman welcomed the Consul General of Japan

Director General NIPA Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman briefed the Consul General of Japan about the services of the institution.

Consul General of Japan Hattori Masaru also planted a sapling as part of the tree planting campaign at NIPA.