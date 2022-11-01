Japan celebrates Self-Defense Forces Day

ISLAMABAD, NOV 1 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, WADA Mitsuhiro and WADA Naoko hosted a reception on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 to celebrate the 68th anniversary of the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day.

Defense Attaché, Colonel YAMAMOTO Hidetaka represented the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) at the Embassy.

Khurrum Dastagir Khan, Federal Minister for Power was the chief guests on the occasion.The reception was attended by the military officials as well as Ministers, parliamentarians, senior members of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

JSDF Day was originally celebrated when the Japan Defense Agency(upgraded to the Ministry in 2007) and the JSDF were established on July 1st, 1954, but the date has been changed to November 1st as the JSDF are expected to respond to natural disasters such as frequent typhoons in summer season in Japan.=DNA