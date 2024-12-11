Japan announces $3.1 million grant to support Pakistan’s Polio Programme

ISLAMABAD, 11 DEC /DNA/ – The Government of Japan has announced a new US$ 3.1 million grant to procure essential oral polio vaccines as part of its continued support to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan. Pakistan Polio Programme will use these funds to procure more than 20.22 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2025.

Pakistan is one of only two countries globally that has yet to stop polio. In 2024, Pakistan reported a total of 59 cases of polio. With the current surge in polio cases in the country, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners, is set to implement an extensive, aggressive, and strategic action plan in 2025 aimed at eradicating this life-threatening disease among children. Each national immunization drive targets over 45.4 million children under the age of five, with more than 400,000 frontline workers, predominantly women, playing a crucial role in ensuring the Polio Programme’s outreach.

“Despite the challenges, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicating polio by mid-2025,” said Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on National Health Services. “As we prepare to launch polio campaigns in 2025, together with our partners we will maintain an emergency focus towards resolving the remaining challenges that stand in our way to reach all children. “

“The unwavering support of the Government of Japan has been instrumental in helping us get closer to reaching zero cases. We are thankful to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support towards polio eradication in Pakistan,” Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath added.

“The challenges faced in 2024 have underscored the critical need to accelerate our efforts to eradicate polio. With Japan’s continued support, we are further strengthened to intensify our efforts, aiming to achieve zero polio cases by mid-2025 under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif,” stated Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq.

Mr. TAKANO Shuichi, Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said “Japan has supported Pakistan to eradicate polio for nearly 30 years despite hindrance such as floods, COVID, and terrorist attacks. Since this year marks the 70th anniversary of Japan’s ODA to Pakistan, we would like to renew our commitment to continue to promote routine immunization including polio vaccination in Pakistan.”

The new funding is part of the continuous support from the Government of Japan to the Polio Eradication programme since 1996. To date, the grant and loan contribution from the Government of Japan has amounted to approx. US$ 242.194 million dollars to support the Polio programme in Pakistan through UNICEF.

“We appreciate the government’s commitment to making all-out efforts to ensure all children receive the essential vaccine. We believe that vaccines, the most effective way to strengthen children’s immunity, will be used effectively with the understanding of parents and communities and the efforts of frontline workers. We sincerely hope that all the polio campaigns of this year will be conducted successfully toward zero polio cases”, said Mr. MIYATA Naoaki, Chief Representative, JICA Pakistan Office.

The sharp rise in polio cases this year are a reminder of the urgent need to protect every child with vaccines through campaigns and routine immunization. While there is polio anywhere, every child will remain at risk until the virus is eradicated,” said Mr. Abdullah Fadil, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “With steadfast support from partners like Japan, UNICEF remains fully committed to making Pakistan polio-free, ensuring no child is left behind.