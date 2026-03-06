Japan and Indonesia in the Indo-Pacific

Dr. Muhammad Akram Zaheer

The Indo-Pacific has emerged as the defining geopolitical theatre of the 21st century. Stretching from the eastern shores of Africa to the western Pacific, it is home to vital sea lanes, rising economies and a delicate balance of power. As rivalries intensify and economic interdependence deepens, middle and major powers alike are recalibrating their strategies. In this evolving landscape, Japan and Indonesia two maritime democracies with distinct histories but converging interests are steadily shaping the region’s future.

For Japan, the Indo-Pacific is not merely a geographic expression but a strategic vision. Tokyo was among the first to articulate the idea of a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”, underscoring respect for international law, freedom of navigation and rules-based connectivity. As a trading nation dependent on sea routes for energy and commerce, Japan’s security and prosperity are closely tied to the stability of the South China Sea and the broader Pacific. In recent years, Japan has moved beyond its traditionally cautious post-war posture. It has expanded defence cooperation with regional partners, enhanced maritime capacity-building assistance, and deepened its alliance with the United States while also diversifying partnerships across Southeast Asia. This shift does not signal a departure from its pacifist principles but reflects a pragmatic reading of strategic realities. The war in Ukraine and rising tensions in East Asia have reinforced Tokyo’s belief that deterrence and diplomacy must go hand in hand.

Indonesia’s position is equally pivotal, though its approach differs in tone and emphasis. As the world’s largest archipelagic state and Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, Indonesia sits astride some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Its strategic geography makes it both a beneficiary of and a guardian over Indo-Pacific stability. Yet Jakarta has consistently avoided formal alignments, preferring instead a doctrine of “free and active” foreign policy. Indonesia’s leadership within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) amplifies its influence. ASEAN centrality remains a cornerstone of Jakarta’s diplomacy, even as external powers compete for leverage in the region. By advocating dialogue, inclusive cooperation and adherence to international law, Indonesia seeks to prevent the Indo-Pacific from hardening into rival blocs. Its stewardship during regional summits has often reflected a careful balancing act — engaging major powers without becoming entangled in their disputes.

The convergence between Japan and Indonesia lies in their shared commitment to maritime security and economic resilience. Japan is one of Indonesia’s largest investors and development partners, financing infrastructure, transport networks and energy projects. These initiatives are not merely commercial ventures; they serve as strategic anchors that bind the two countries together in a web of mutual interest. Infrastructure development, particularly in ports and connectivity, strengthens Indonesia’s maritime ambitions while offering Japan reliable economic footholds. Security cooperation has also gathered momentum. Joint naval exercises, coast guard collaboration and defence dialogues signal a maturing partnership. For Indonesia, Japanese assistance in maritime domain awareness and capacity building enhances its ability to patrol its vast waters, including areas around the Natuna Islands where tensions occasionally flare. For Japan, closer ties with Indonesia reinforce a networked approach to regional security — one that complements but does not replicate its alliance system.

Economically, both countries are navigating a world of supply chain disruptions and protectionist impulses. Japan’s push to diversify manufacturing bases has dovetailed with Indonesia’s ambition to move up the value chain, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles and critical minerals. Indonesia’s vast nickel reserves have drawn Japanese investment, reflecting the intersection of resource security and green transition strategies. In this sphere, cooperation offers a template for how middle and major economies can align development goals with strategic considerations. Yet challenges persist. The South China Sea remains a flashpoint, with competing territorial claims and frequent maritime incidents. While Japan is not a claimant, it has consistently voiced concern over unilateral actions that alter the status quo. Indonesia, though not formally party to the main disputes, has faced encroachments in its exclusive economic zone. Both countries thus share an interest in upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and resisting coercive behaviour.

At the same time, neither Tokyo nor Jakarta seeks confrontation. Their policies reflect an understanding that China is both a strategic competitor and an indispensable economic partner. Managing this duality requires diplomatic dexterity. Japan has maintained high-level engagement with Beijing even as it strengthens deterrence. Indonesia, for its part, has welcomed Chinese investment while insisting on sovereignty and non-interference. This calibrated approach underscores a broader regional preference for stability over zero-sum rivalry. Climate change and disaster resilience offer another arena for collaboration. The Indo-Pacific is acutely vulnerable to rising sea levels, extreme weather and environmental degradation. Japan’s technological expertise and Indonesia’s ecological stewardship can converge in projects that address sustainability. From renewable energy to coastal protection, such cooperation carries both humanitarian and strategic dividends, reinforcing resilience in a volatile region.

Importantly, the partnership between Japan and Indonesia reflects a broader shift in regional order. The Indo-Pacific is no longer shaped solely by great-power competition. Middle powers are asserting agency, crafting flexible coalitions and championing multilateral norms. Japan’s outreach to Southeast Asia and Indonesia’s insistence on ASEAN centrality exemplify this trend. Together, they illustrate how strategic autonomy and principled engagement can coexist. For Pakistan and other South Asian states observing these dynamics, the lesson is instructive. The Indo-Pacific’s future will not be determined by rivalry alone but by the capacity of regional actors to uphold inclusive frameworks. Economic connectivity, maritime cooperation and adherence to international law remain essential pillars of stability. Japan and Indonesia, in their respective ways, are investing in these pillars.

Looking ahead, the durability of their roles will depend on domestic resilience as much as external alignment. Japan faces demographic pressures and fiscal constraints, while Indonesia must balance growth with governance reforms and social cohesion. Yet both possess political capital and diplomatic credibility that enable them to punch above their weight. The Indo-Pacific stands at a crossroads. Whether it evolves into a theatre of managed competition or hardened confrontation will hinge on the choices of its principal actors. In charting a course that blends strategic caution with proactive engagement, Japan and Indonesia are helping to shape an order that prizes openness, balance and cooperation. Their partnership, though understated, may well prove to be one of the quiet determinants of regional stability in the years to come.