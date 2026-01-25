‘Jan 25 marks darkest, most tragic day in Kashmir’s history’

MUZAFFARABAD, JAN 15: January 25, 1990 is regarded as the most tragic and darkest day in the history of Kashmir, as on this day Indian occupying forces carried out extreme acts of brutality in Handwara.

The gathering held on January 25, 1990 in the Handwara area of Kupwara district in occupied Kashmir was peaceful and unarmed. Indian occupying troops opened fire on defenceless Kashmiris, resulting in the killing of at least 21 innocent people and injuries to more than 75 others.

In Muzaffarabad, Kashmiris staged a protest sit-in outside the Press Club against Indian war crimes. Anti-India slogans were raised and posters were displayed. The sit-in, organised by a Kashmiri organisation, saw participants raise slogans in support of Kashmir’s freedom and against Indian war crimes.

Posters highlighting Indian war crimes were also displayed. Participants stated that Kashmiris would continue protests on the occasion of India’s Republic Day. Protesters said that India has no right to celebrate Republic Day, as it has deprived the people of Kashmir of their democratic rights.