Jam-Packed PNCA witnesses stunning Russian folk show

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD, NOV 26 /DNA/ – A mesmerizing cultural evening was held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday as the Lyudmila Zykina Russian Folk Ensemble “RUSSIA” performed to a jam-packed hall, marking the 10th Russia-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission (IGC). A large number of diplomats, government officials, cultural figures and music lovers attended the event, filling the PNCA auditorium to capacity.

The concert was attended by the IGC Co-Chairs — Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Pakistan’s Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari — along with senior officials from both countries.

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P. Khorev, who spoke on the occasion, warmly welcomed the audience and introduced the celebrated music group. He highlighted the deep cultural significance of Russian folk traditions and expressed hope that such exchanges would further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relationship between Russia and Pakistan. Ambassador Khorev noted that cultural diplomacy plays a vital role in bringing nations closer and reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to expanding cooperation in energy, trade, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The ensemble’s performance received enthusiastic applause as the audience was immersed in vibrant melodies, traditional costumes and energetic choreography showcasing the richness of Russian folklore.

The event, organized on the sidelines of the 10th Pakistan-Russia IGC, served as a reminder of the growing momentum in bilateral engagements and the shared desire to deepen collaboration across multiple sectors.

The evening concluded with resounding appreciation for the artists and a renewed commitment by both sides to further cement cultural and diplomatic ties.