Jakarta’s Taman Mini; a must visit place

Ansar M Bhatti in Jakarta

JAKARTA: Taman Mini Jakarta, the iconic cultural park located in the heart of Indonesia’s vibrant capital city Jakarta, invites visitors to embark on an enchanting journey through the diverse and captivating tapestry of Indonesian culture. This most-sought-after tourist attraction showcases the Indonesia nation’s cultural heritage, providing an immersive experience that celebrates the unique traditions, arts, and customs of the Indonesian archipelago.

Taman Mini Jakarta, affectionately known as “Beautiful Indonesia in Miniature Park,” encompasses an expansive area that encapsulates the essence of Indonesia’s diverse regions. Designed as a microcosm of the entire country, the park offers visitors a remarkable opportunity to explore Indonesia’s myriad cultural treasures in one place, said Ms Claudia Ingkiriwang, the President Director of the Park while briefing the Pakistani media delegation.

The Pakistan media delegation comprising senior journalists and a Vloger is currently on a visit to Indonesia as part of the Indonesia Embassy Familiarization trip organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of Indonesia. FAMTRIP is a regular feature of the Indonesian embassy’s initiatives undertaken with a view to promoting the idea of “Wonderful Indonesia”. It is a well-known branding campaign used by the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy to promote tourism in the country.

Claudia Ingkiriwang further said that Taman Mini is a place for all. She said visitors to Taman Mini Jakarta are enthralled by the park’s architectural grandeur, as each pavilion represents the distinct cultural heritage of Indonesia’s 36 provinces. From the ornate temples of Bali to the traditional longhouses of Kalimantan, the park authentically recreates the traditional architectural styles, showcasing the rich craftsmanship and architectural diversity that exists throughout the Indonesian archipelago.

She said the park boasts an array of captivating museums, each dedicated to a specific facet of Indonesian culture. Visitors can delve into the nation’s history at the History Museum, admire the intricate craftsmanship of Indonesian textiles at the Textile Museum, or discover the unique flora and fauna of the region at the Indonesian Flora and Fauna Museum.

Taman Mini Jakarta is not only a visual feast, but it also offers visitors a chance to witness the vibrant performing arts of Indonesia. The park regularly hosts cultural performances, including traditional dance, music, and puppet shows, showcasing the dynamic and diverse artistic expressions that thrive across the archipelago.

In addition to its cultural attractions, Taman Mini Jakarta provides a range of recreational activities for visitors of all ages. The park offers various outdoor recreational facilities, including cycling tracks, boat rides, and a large lake where visitors can relax and enjoy the picturesque surroundings, she added.Taman Mini Jakarta remains committed to promoting sustainable tourism practices and preserving Indonesia’s cultural heritage for future generations. Efforts are made to ensure the park’s operations align with eco-friendly practices, and initiatives are in place to educate visitors about the importance of environmental conservation.

It may be mentioned here that the Park covers approximately 150 hectares of land and features miniature replicas from all the provinces of Indonesia. Taman Mini is not just a tourist attraction but also serves as an educational center for visitors to learn about Indonesia’s history, culture, and traditions. Because of its attractions and cultural heritage it has become a must-visit place.

The Indonesia Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy deserves credit for giving a complete new-look to the Park. As compared with 2018 when I first visited the Park, the place has a lot more to offer to the visitors. In order to encourage local as well international tourists an affordable entry fee is charged. Millions of tourists visit this place annually and enrich their know-how about the Indonesian culture and lifestyle of various regions.

The Pakistan media delegation was given a warm welcome upon its arrival. Special cultural performances ostensibly provided a real feast to the delegation. The thrilling and mesmerizing performance by the Papua region people was touching and impressive. It is accurate to say that those who have not visited Taman Mini have visited nothing!!