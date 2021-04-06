Jahangir Tareen denies reports of joining PPP
ISLAMABAD, Apr 06 (DNA): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir
Tareen has denied a claim made by PPP leader Shehla Raza regarding his
inclusion in the PPP and meeting with Asif Ali Zardari.
“An ongoing propaganda is being launched against me,” he said while
denying a Twitter message from PPP lawmaker Shehla Raza.
The PTI leader said that there was no truth in reports regarding his
meeting with the PPP leadership and inclusion in the party. “Those
running fake news against me will be disappointed,” he said.
Earlier, PPP lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza claimed that
Jahangir Tareen has met PPP leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and would be
meeting Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi in the next week.
“It may be noted that Jahangir Tareen will announce to quit PTI in the
meeting and join PPP along with his other associates,” she said while
further commenting that if it happens then there would neither be CM
Punjab Usman Buzdar nor PM Imran Khan.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Investigation Agency
(FIA) has filed two FIRs against Jahangir Tareen and two other family
members in the sugar scandal and money laundering charges on March 31.
FIA Lahore registered cases against CEO of JWD Sugar Mills, Jahangir
Tareen, his son Ali Tareen and son-in-law in the sugar scam.
“Over three billion rupees money laundering made by showing investment
in a closed factory,” according to the FIR. The investigation agency has
also charged Tareen and others for illegal hoarding of sugar,
misappropriation and cheating in the FIR.
CEO of JWD Sugar Mills in an act of forgery transferred 3.14 billion
rupees to a closed company, the FIR read. DNA
