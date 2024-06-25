Izzadeen Malik El-Amin Beginnings & Struggles of the Future Champ

When you see Izzadeen El-Amin Malik step into the ring with confidence and grace, you would never suspect what he’s overcome to get there. All the odds were stacked against him, and he continues to persevere.

Teachers and students who knew Izzadeen in school wrote him off as nothing more than a troublemaker. The anger that no longer gets the best of him wasn’t recognized as a survival skill born of abandonment and childhood abuse. His poor attendance in school was confused with laziness. His schoolyard silence was often mistaken for weakness, not observation and patience. His thin frame was mistaken as fragility, not the facility required for lean speed. His dreams of something more than the status quo misunderstood, as lack of drive.

Izzadeen’s early years

Born on July 18th, 1998, Izzadeen was raised in Luton, UK. His father left when he was just an infant, only a fleeting figure in his life. Raised by his mother, Shazia and his grandparents, Izzadeen felt lost without the male role model he craved. When his mom remarried at the age of 11, his stepfather didn’t embrace him or accept him as his own. Instead, Izzadeen was met with a steady stream of blame, rage, and abuse. Home wasn’t safe. School wasn’t safe. Due to a combination of poor attendance, multiple expulsions for fighting, and unmeasurable grades—Izzadeen’s formal education came to an end at 15 years of age.Due to his childhood, the abuse and traumatic experiences, he had to suffer and seek therapy in his teens the battle wasn’t easy this was all planned against him, in his own words they tried& tried, but it didn’t work he got through it all.

Instead of sitting at home or partying with friends, Izzadeen focused his time and attention on boxing, which he took up as a hobby at the age of 12. More than a channel for his anger and abuse, boxing was a discipline. What began as a healthy place to release, boxing became his art, skill, and passion.

Faith enteredIzzadeen’slife at the age of 16 when he began studying Islam. The pair of boxing and faith provided the perfect balance and guiding light for his life.

Going Pro

Even as a boxer, Izzadeen was underestimated. He hits hard for someone in his weight class. Going Pro in 2021 at the age of 22 was a decision Izzadeen made solo. He fights overseas in Mexico and Colombia without a team or sponsor. Knowing who he is and what he’s here for is the fuel that drives him. His professional record is 7-0 with 6 Knockouts. The boxing world is taking notice, and expectations are high. But winning isn’t Izzadeen’s primary objective.

“I’d rather be a champion outside the ring,” says Izzadeen. “Boxing is part of my life, but it’s not who I am. A belt is just a belt, but it’s more than that for me. I will be the voice for the voiceless. I’m just following the right guidance. Having God and the right people around you that support you and see what you see; that’s all you need.”

Izzadeen is a shining example of transforming pain into the pursuit of excellence in every area of life. He’s a shining example of leveraging faith to overcome the most challenging of circumstances.