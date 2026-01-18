IWCCI International conference opens to boost women led businesses

ISLAMABAD, JAN 18 /DNA/ – The 4th All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents International Conference opened in Islamabad bringing together presidents and senior leaders from more than 30 Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry for a two-day forum focused on strengthening women’s economic institutions and entrepreneurship.

The conference is being hosted by the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Participants include women chamber leaders, policymakers, regulators, representatives of financial institutions, diplomatic missions, development partners and private sector stakeholders. The forum aims to promote dialogue, shared learning and practical solutions to challenges faced by women led businesses across Pakistan.

Organizers said the central focus of the conference is institutional capacity building of Women Chambers, enabling them to more effectively support women entrepreneurs at a time when women owned businesses are expanding in number and scope. Key themes under discussion include regulatory and DGTO compliance, leadership development, resource mobilization, financial and digital inclusion, and international market access.

President of the Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Samina Fazil said the growing number of Women Chambers across the country reflects progress but also creates new responsibilities. She said that with more than 30 Women Chambers now operating, many of them recently established, there is a need to ensure they have the tools, knowledge and institutional strength to serve women entrepreneurs effectively.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Patron in Chief of the Azerbaijan Pakistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the export potential of women owned enterprises and stressed the importance of global connectivity. He said international exposure and institutional support are critical for enabling women led businesses to access regional and global markets, particularly through partnerships with countries such as Azerbaijan.

The conference programme includes expert led sessions and panel discussions with regulators, bankers, development organisations and private sector representatives. A dedicated Pakistan Azerbaijan Women Entrepreneurship Dialogue has also been scheduled to encourage cross border collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Organizers said the conference aims to strengthen coordination among Women Chambers, encourage policy engagement and reinforce the contribution of women led enterprises to Pakistan’s economic growth and export development. A networking gala dinner will also be held to recognise partners and promote further engagement among stakeholders.