Ivica Olic returns to CSKA Moscow as manager

Russian football club CSKA Moscow appointed their former player Ivica Olic as new manager on Tuesday. “The 41-year-old Croat is coming back to the Army Men club after 15 years,” the club announced.

Between 2003 and 2006, Olic played for CSKA Moscow and scored 44 goals in 116 matches as he led his team to win three league titles and the UEFA Cup.

This will be his first assignment as a head coach. He has worked as an assistant coach for the Croatian national team before.

