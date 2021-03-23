Ivica Olic returns to CSKA Moscow as manager
Russian football club CSKA Moscow appointed their former player Ivica Olic as new manager on Tuesday. “The 41-year-old Croat is coming back to the Army Men club after 15 years,” the club announced.
Between 2003 and 2006, Olic played for CSKA Moscow and scored 44 goals in 116 matches as he led his team to win three league titles and the UEFA Cup.
This will be his first assignment as a head coach. He has worked as an assistant coach for the Croatian national team before.
« Pakistan’s 81st National Day celebrated in Sri Lanka (Previous News)
(Next News) Bulgarian deputy PM wishes Pakistan on national day »
Related News
President confers civil awards on prominent personalities
ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday conferred Pakistan civil awards onRead More
Ankara raises concern with Russia envoy over Syria violence
ANKARA, MAR 23 – Turkey has expressed to Russia‘s envoy its objections and concerns about a recentRead More
Comments are Closed