ITC Open Tennis kicks off from 18th March

BY Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: ITC Open Tennis Tournament will be starting from March 18th at Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) to provide opportunities to youngsters from twin cities to show their skills in the two days event.

According to the tournament chief organizer and former Davis Cup coach Fazal Subhan said that Khadija Laghari had been appointed as the chairperson organizing committee of the tournament while Kamran Khalil would act as tournament director with the collaboration of Islamabad Tennis Complex and Impetus.

He said that eight categories of competitions will be held in the two days tournament, including men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, boys under-18, ladies under-18, boys under-14, boys and girls under-12 (mixed) and boys and girls under-10 (mixed) categories.

The finals of the tournament will be held on March 19, whereas prizes and certificates will be distributed among the winning players after the final competitions as all arrangements have been finalized for the successful organization of the event.