Italy vows to boost trade relations and work visa allocation for Pakistani citizens

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (DNA): Ambassador of Italy, Andreas Ferrarese met Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Punjab House Islamabad on Sunday to discuss increasing cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism and trade.



In the meeting they also discussed measures regarding maximum exchange

of trade and cultural delegations.



The Italian ambassador reiterated his commitment to continue supporting

Pakistan for the extension of GSP plus status



On the occasion, CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan and Italy are

friendly countries and the time has come to convert this friendship into

beneficial economic relations.



He said the fields of culture and commerce are interlinked and Punjab

government wants to increase cooperation with Italy in these fields. “We

welcome Italy’s support for the training of Police Liaison Officers”,

says Mohsen Naqvi.



The Chief Minister said that facilitation of work visa and active role

of Trade Commission is key to increase trade.



Mohsin Naqvi said that we are starting one window operation to promote

investment in Punjab and if Italian investors will come to Punjab, they

will be provided all possible facilities.



The Italian Ambassador said in the meeting that Trade Commission has

started work to increase mutual trade and steps are being taken to

facilitate work visa and further cooperation in the fields of culture,

tourism and trade will be promoted. DNA



