Italy committed to support Pakistan: envoy

Saifaullah Ansar

ISLAMABAD, Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, Marilina Armellin, during a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema Monday reaffirmed her country’s unwavering commitment to support Pakistan in poverty reduction and rural development, technical and vocational training, cultural heritage and agriculture.

According to press statement issued by Economic Affairs Division (EAD), she apprised the minister of the implementation progress of the ongoing development portfolio funded by the Italy, including special assistance package provided in the wake of the catastrophic 2022 floods.

She said, government of Italy would be continuously supporting Pakistan for economic development activities.

The ambassador was accompanied by Head of Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), Francesco Zatta and First Secretary of the Embassy of Italy, Augusto Palmieri. Senior Officials from the Ministry of Economic Affairs were also present in the meeting.

Minister Cheema appreciated the longstanding bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Italy ever since both countries signed a Joint declaration on 14th July, 2005 in order to expand bilateral co-operation in the economic and commercial fields.

He underscored the shared values and perspectives between the two nations on various global matters and emphasized the significance of Italy’s economic assistance to Pakistan.

“Pakistan attaches great importance to the economic assistance extended by the Government of Italy,” the minister said.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Cheema assured Ambassador Armellin of Pakistan’s dedication to closely collaborate with the government of Italy, ensuring the effective implementation and review of ongoing projects while further strengthening bilateral ties.