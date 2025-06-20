Italian, Pakistan Navies conduct bilateral exercise

Karachi, 20 Jun /DNA/ – The Italian Navy Ship ITS ANTONIO MARCEGLIA participated in a bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy ship and aircraft in the North Arabian Sea. The primary objective of the exercise was to enhance operational efficiency and foster deeper cooperation between the two navies.

The exercise featured a comprehensive series of advanced operational drills, covering key aspects of maritime warfare. These drills were designed to strengthen coordination in maritime security operations and improve the overall readiness and operational integration of both navies.

ITS ANTONIO MARCEGLIA’s visit follows the visit of the Italian Carrier Strike Group, which included ITS CAVOUR and ITS ALPINO to Karachi in October 2024. This visit further solidified the bond between Italian Navy and Pakistan Navy. The ongoing series of engagements demonstrates the growing strategic relationship between the two countries, particularly between their navies.

The joint exercise between Pakistan Navy and Italian Navy underscores the importance of naval cooperation, reaffirming both nations’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and promoting peace and stability in the region. The exercise concluded with a shared aim to expand the scope of collaboration and explore new avenues of mutual cooperation between the navies of both countries.