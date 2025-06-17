Italian Navy Ship its Antonio Marceglia arrives in Karachi

KARACHI, JUN 17 /DNA/ – The Italian Navy Ship ITS ANTONIO MARCEGLIA arrived at Karachi Port for a three-day goodwill visit, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding maritime cooperation between Italian Navy and Pakistan Navy.

An impressive reception ceremony was held upon arrival of the ship, where the Commanding Officer and crew of the visiting ship were warmly received by officials of Pakistan Navy. Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan, along with officials from the Italian Consulate were also present on the occasion.

During the port call, the ship’s crew will participate in a range of professional engagements including cross-ship visits, discussions on maritime security and joint training sessions. These engagements are designed to foster deeper mutual understanding, enhance bilateral naval cooperation and advance operational interoperability between the two navies. The visit will culminate in Sea Phase, featuring various warfare-related exercises, designed to enhance tactical coordination and maritime security operations of both navies.

The visit of Italian Navy Ship ITS ANTONIO MARCEGLIA reinforces growing maritime partnership between both countries. It also reflects shared resolve of both navies to work together for regional stability.