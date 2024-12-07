Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci visits Karachi
KARACHI, 7 DEC /DNA/ – Italian Navy’s sailing and training ship, ITS Amerigo Vespucci, arrived at Karachi Port for a three-day goodwill visit as part of its global voyage.
Upon arrival, the ship was warmly received by officials from Pakistan Navy, Italian Navy, and Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. MarilinaArmellin.
This inaugural visit of ITS Amerigo Vespucci to Pakistan, along with the third consecutive visit of Italian Navy ships to Karachi in the past two months, underscores the strengthening Pak-Italian relations in general and the growing bilateral cooperation between the two navies in particular.
Pakistan Navy remains committed to enhancing bilateral cooperation with regional and extra-regional navies, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring a lawful maritime order.
