Italian national day celebrated

ISLAMABAD, JUN 2 /DNA/ – Federal Minister for Housing Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Senator Sherry Rehman, Ambassador of Italy Ms. Marilina Armellin, and Mr. Domenico Polloni jointly cut a cake to celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Italy.

The event, held in Islamabad, was attended by a large number of guests from various walks of life, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between Italy and Pakistan.