Italian envoy praises Pakistan’s youth for environmental awareness

ISLAMABAD, JUL 20 /DNA/ – The 21st National Children’s Mountain Conservation Meet which was organized by Adventure Foundation Pakistan from 11th to 20th July 2025 concluded in Islamabad today. One hundred children and staff members participated in this year’s camp was held in the beautiful Siran Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion a Children Mountain Forum was held at Margala Hotel Islamabad in which young participants of the moot made presentations on the theme “Climate Change and its Impact on the Mountain Environment”. Her Excellency Marilina Armellin, Ambassador of the Italian Republic to Pakistan, was chief guest of this event.

Ali Hasan Habib, President of Adventure Foundation Pakistan welcomed all the participants and guests and congratulated the young participants and staff on successful completion of this year project.

Aftab Rana, National Coordinator of NCMC Meet Project informed that this flagship programme of AFP was launched on the occasion of International Year of Mountains-2002 with a view to create awareness among young people about the mountain ecosystems and involve them in meaningful activities using mountains’ environment as an open classroom. Under this programme each year around one hundred children are selected from all parts of Pakistan to attend a 10 day environment education camp in one of the mountain areas of Pakistan.

He further informed that this educational programme involves young children in an action-oriented form of learning about the natural environment and its related problems. Participation in this meet makes them conscious enough to do something practical for the conservation and preservation of natural environment by undertaking micro level projects in their communities and schools. The children who attend this Meet are given the title of “Eco-Guards” which gives them confidence to play an active role in their day to day life to create awareness about protection of natural environment and its important role in our daily life.

Based on the first hand exposure, the young speakers in their presentations highlighted issues faced by the natural environment in mountains areas and shared their personal observations with the audience. They also made recommendations to the concerned government departments to address the environmental issues of mountain areas especially issue related with climate change. At the end of the forum a joint petition was presented by the young representative of NCMC Meet 2025.

The Italian Ambassador H.E. Marilina Armellin, in her closing comments appreciated the efforts of Adventure Foundation Pakistan to create awareness among the young people about the conservation of natural environment. She said, “In today’s world of digital technologies and over consumption, it has become more important that we should make an effort to keep young people in touch with Mother Earth”.

Italian Ambassador emphasized the long-standing cooperation between Italy and Pakistan in the fields of mountain and glacier conservation and research, which has been ongoing for over a century. She shared that the very first Italian expedition arrived in the region in 1909, with the objective of mapping a land route to K2.