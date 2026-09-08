Italian envoy meets PM

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ugo Ciarlatani, Ambassador of the Italian Republic, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, today.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Sen. Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch were also present.

While welcoming the newly arrived Italian Ambassador to Pakistan, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan and Italy enjoyed excellent bilateral relations. He conveyed his warm greetings to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and fondly recalled his interactions with the Italian leader. He also expressed his pleasure at Prime Minister Meloni’s completion of four uninterrupted years in office, which made her the Italian leader with the longest tenure.

Amb. Ciarlatani thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and said that he would make it, his earnest effort to further promote and strengthen Pakistan-Italy relations, during his tenure. In this regard, he looked forward to working closely with the Government across all areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister assured the Italian Ambassador of Pakistan’s full cooperation in building stronger ties between the two countries, particularly in the areas of agriculture, IT & AI, industry, textile and people-to-people contact.